Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Number of Servings; 1 Serving Mg. Per Serving; Delta-9THC: 1.18% / 346.92 mg Per Brownie CBG: 0.03% / 10.58mg Per Brownie CBT: 0.01% / 3.23mg Per Brownie TAC: 1.22% / 360.73mg Per Brownie Ingredients; Sugar, Eggs, Enriched Flour, Canola Oil, Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Sodium Bicarbonate, (Topping) Cocoa Solids, Cocoa Butter, Butter, Vanilla, Soy Lecithin, Cream, Cashews, Salt Allergens; Milk, Soy, Eggs, Wheat, Tree Nuts
Be the first to review this product.