Caramels | CBD

by Sandie's Candies and More

Buttery smooth caramels that will melt in your mouth. Includes 5 caramels at 25mg CBD each - 10 servings. Available in CBD, THC, and 1:1.

Sandie’s Candies makes THC, CBD, and CBD/THC old-fashioned peanut brittle, buttery caramels, and fruity hard candies. Sandy and Dale have more than four decades of candy-making experience.Their infused sweets were popular in the Oregon medical cannabis market and have now made a comeback into the legal recreational market! Sandie's Candies was born from a desire to help people. Long before dispensaries graced every corner in Oregon, Sandy made edibles for friends and family who needed relief. People loved her creations so much they encouraged Sandy and Dale to get their products into dispensaries. A love of candy and a dedication to making a quality product led Sandie's Candies to become a beloved favorite in the medical cannabis world for many years. ​ Through a partnership with Sun God Medicinals, Sandie's Candies is being manufactured and distributed to licensed cannabis & hemp retailers once more! Visit us at sandiescandiesoregon.com.