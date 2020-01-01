Santa Cruz Shredder is engineered to perfection. After carefully analyzing the inner working of how a proper tooth design should work, we used a special computer program called Siemens CAD Software to invent the most ”perfect” shredding tooth design ever conceived by man! Sharp-edged teeth are not the best approach… Sharp-edged teeth will dull and are full of burrs & tiny flakes of aluminum – constantly falling into your smoking blend. This is not only unhealthy, but toxic to the consumer. First, sharp edged teeth take a lot of initial torque to start turning. This initial pressure will force it to bend at the base, causing “metal fatigue” resulting in the eventual breakage of the tooth and releasing even more flakes of aluminum into your blend.