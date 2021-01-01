Sativa
Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA)
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Terpinolene
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
