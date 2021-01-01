 Loading…

Sativa

Lemon Pie

by Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA)

Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA) Cannabis Flower Lemon Pie

Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA)

Lemon Pie

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. 

