Super Sour Diesel

by Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA)

Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA) Cannabis Flower Super Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

