 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bangi Haze
Sativa

Bangi Haze

by Sasquatch Greenhouses

Write a review
Sasquatch Greenhouses Cannabis Flower Bangi Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sasquatch Greenhouses Logo

About this strain

Bangi Haze

Bangi Haze

Bangi Haze by Ace Seeds is an energetic sativa with old world genetics. An F8 stabilized cross of Congolese and Nepalese, these resilient landrace genetics give the strain strong resistance to both mold and cold climates, which make it a suitable choice for outdoor growers. This stimulating flower emits an intoxicating floral aroma with pronounced notes of lemon and anise. Utilize Bangi Haze to stimulate the body and promote activity. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review