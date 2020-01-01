GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Ghetto Bird is hybrid cross between Ice Queen and Blue Heron. A flavorful strain, Ghetto Bird balances the lavender and rose flavors of Ice Queen with the berry and pine notes of Blue Heron. Consumers can expect invigorating effects that pair perfectly with productive afternoons and weekends.