  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ghetto Bird
Hybrid

Ghetto Bird

by Sasquatch Greenhouses

Sasquatch Greenhouses Cannabis Flower Ghetto Bird

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Ghetto Bird

Ghetto Bird

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Ghetto Bird is hybrid cross between Ice Queen and Blue Heron. A flavorful strain, Ghetto Bird balances the lavender and rose flavors of Ice Queen with the berry and pine notes of Blue Heron. Consumers can expect invigorating effects that pair perfectly with productive afternoons and weekends.

About this brand

Sasquatch Greenhouses Logo