 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Satipharm CBD 10mg Gelpell® Capsules

Satipharm CBD 10mg Gelpell® Capsules

by Satipharm

Write a review
Satipharm Edibles Capsules Satipharm CBD 10mg Gelpell® Capsules

$64.71MSRP

About this product

Containing a full spectrum CBD hemp extract, the CBD is delivered through our patented Gelpell® technology that increases the bioavailability of CBD and the body’s absorption of cannabinoids. Satipharm products are manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). This ensures the highest quality of safety standards are followed to deliver our CBD Gelpell® capsules.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Satipharm Logo
Our 10mg CBD Gelpell® capsules have clinically proven bioavailability and are manufactured with precision in Switzerland to deliver a consistent dose of full spectrum CBD hemp extract.