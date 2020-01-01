 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. SatiVera Body Cream 125

SatiVera Body Cream 125

by Sativera

Sativera Topicals Lotions SatiVera Body Cream 125

About this product

SatiVera Body Cream 125 is the highest quality soothing topical cream with hemp oil. Scientifically tested, it moisturizes your skin and body. SatiVera Body Cream 125 formula contains a balanced blend of all natural ingredients known to have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.* SatiVera Body Cream 125 contains 50ml (1.69oz) of soothing gel with 100mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~1.25mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. **Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.

About this brand

Sativera Logo
SatiMed's international team consists of world-renowned scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs, gardeners and cultivators, who control the entire process from pre-planting to production to [pre]clinical testing. SatiMed owns and is actively developing several patents on unique phytocannabinoid combinatorial therapies and topical product formulations. SatiMed leads with the highest European standard of cultivation, hemp extract production, consistency, and research. SatiMed's ultimate goal is to lead the market with the highest quality phytocannabinoid supplements and to develop novel phytocannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and medical devices.