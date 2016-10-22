 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Sativera

About this product

SatiVera Deep Tissue Oil Gel 600 is the highest quality topical cream with hemp oil. Scientifically tested, it helps nourish the skin and sooth achy joints and muscles. Oil Gel 600 patent pending formula contains a balanced blend of all natural ingredients, known to have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.* Oil Gel 600 contains 30ml (1oz) of soothing gel with 600mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~10mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. **Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.

HempHeals

This is probably the best hemp joint and muscle cream on the market. I have tried many balms with hemp cbd but this one is very effective. Since discovering it, my wife and i have recommended it and purchased it for our friends that also have muscle and joint pain and inflammation. Great results. The cream has emerald color and smells like fresh mint. It has a nice warming sensation.

About this brand

SatiMed's international team consists of world-renowned scientists, clinicians, entrepreneurs, gardeners and cultivators, who control the entire process from pre-planting to production to [pre]clinical testing. SatiMed owns and is actively developing several patents on unique phytocannabinoid combinatorial therapies and topical product formulations. SatiMed leads with the highest European standard of cultivation, hemp extract production, consistency, and research. SatiMed's ultimate goal is to lead the market with the highest quality phytocannabinoid supplements and to develop novel phytocannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and medical devices.