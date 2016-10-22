Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
SatiVera Deep Tissue Oil Gel 600 is the highest quality topical cream with hemp oil. Scientifically tested, it helps nourish the skin and sooth achy joints and muscles. Oil Gel 600 patent pending formula contains a balanced blend of all natural ingredients, known to have anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.* Oil Gel 600 contains 30ml (1oz) of soothing gel with 600mg of non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids**, dominated by cannabidiol (CBD). Each application dispenses approximately 0.5ml volume of cream containing ~10mg of phytocannabinoids. Apply to affected area up to 3 times a day. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. **Phytocannabinoids are natural constituents of hemp and other plants that are known to have beneficial properties.
on October 22nd, 2016
This is probably the best hemp joint and muscle cream on the market. I have tried many balms with hemp cbd but this one is very effective. Since discovering it, my wife and i have recommended it and purchased it for our friends that also have muscle and joint pain and inflammation. Great results. The cream has emerald color and smells like fresh mint. It has a nice warming sensation.