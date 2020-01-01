 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Shop
  Edibles
  Chocolates
  Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg) THC

Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg) THC

by Satori Confections

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Satori Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 50 THC per serving: ~2mg THC per piece Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze Rich in antioxidants, Satori dried blueberries come from Washington State. With 2mg THC per piece, these delicious bites are microdosed for maximum enjoyment.

About this brand

Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270