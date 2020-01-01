Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
$20.00MSRP
Satori Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 50 THC per serving: ~2mg THC per piece Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze Rich in antioxidants, Satori dried blueberries come from Washington State. With 2mg THC per piece, these delicious bites are microdosed for maximum enjoyment.
