CBD Almonds in Dark Chocolate (14mg THC and 144mg CBD)

by Satori Chocolates

About this product

Satori CBD Almonds in Dark Chocolate 144mg CBD and 14mg THC per package Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 24 0.6 mg THC/6 mg CBD per piece INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Caramelized Almonds (Roasted Almonds, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt), Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner’s Glaze. Contains: Tree Nuts (Almonds)

About this brand

Introduce yourself to the pleasures of microdosing cannabinoids with gourmet Satori confections. Combining precise amounts of Northern California’s purest cannabis oil with the world’s finest chocolate, dried fruits and nuts, Satori Chocolates offer a decadent way to imbibe small amounts of THC and CBD while remaining in control of your experience. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., - License No. CDPH-10002270