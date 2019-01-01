CBD Almonds in Dark Chocolate (14mg THC and 144mg CBD)
About this product
Satori CBD Almonds in Dark Chocolate 144mg CBD and 14mg THC per package Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 24 0.6 mg THC/6 mg CBD per piece INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Caramelized Almonds (Roasted Almonds, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt), Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner’s Glaze. Contains: Tree Nuts (Almonds)
