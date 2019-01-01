 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate (14mg THC and 144mg CBD)

by Satori Chocolates

Satori Chocolates Edibles Chocolates CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate (14mg THC and 144mg CBD)

About this product

Satori CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate 144mg CBD and 14mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 48 0.3 mg THC and 3 mg CBD per piece INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Strawberries (Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Strawberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze Contains: MILK

About this brand

Introduce yourself to the pleasures of microdosing cannabinoids with gourmet Satori confections. Combining precise amounts of Northern California’s purest cannabis oil with the world’s finest chocolate, dried fruits and nuts, Satori Chocolates offer a decadent way to imbibe small amounts of THC and CBD while remaining in control of your experience. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., - License No. CDPH-10002270