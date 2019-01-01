 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Dark Chocolate Bar

Dark Chocolate Bar

by Satori Chocolates

Write a review
Satori Chocolates Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Bar
Satori Chocolates Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Bar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

Satori Dark Chocolate Bar Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: 9 THC per serving: 10mg THC per package: 90mg INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Cannabis Oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Satori Chocolates Logo
Introduce yourself to the pleasures of microdosing cannabinoids with gourmet Satori confections. Combining precise amounts of Northern California’s purest cannabis oil with the world’s finest chocolate, dried fruits and nuts, Satori Chocolates offer a decadent way to imbibe small amounts of THC and CBD while remaining in control of your experience. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., - License No. CDPH-10002270