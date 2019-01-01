Dark Chocolate Bar
Dark Chocolate Bar
by Satori Chocolates
About this product
Satori Dark Chocolate Bar Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: 9 THC per serving: 10mg THC per package: 90mg INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Cannabis Oil
0 customer reviews
About this brand
Satori Chocolates
Introduce yourself to the pleasures of microdosing cannabinoids with gourmet Satori confections. Combining precise amounts of Northern California’s purest cannabis oil with the world’s finest chocolate, dried fruits and nuts, Satori Chocolates offer a decadent way to imbibe small amounts of THC and CBD while remaining in control of your experience. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., - License No. CDPH-10002270