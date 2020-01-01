Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
$15.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Satori Milk Chocolate Bar Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: 9 THC per serving: 10mg THC per package: 90mg INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans),Cannabis Oil CONTAINS MILK
