1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$17.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Freshen your breath and brighten your day with Satori mints. With only 2 milligrams THC per mint, you can microdose conveniently throughout the day. And because the mints absorb in your mouth, the THC takes effect faster than traditional edibles, resulting in a quicker path to enjoy-mint! Cannabis-infused peppermints with 2mg THC each DIETARY INFO: Ingredients: Xylitol, natural flavor, modified cellulose, cannabis oil, silica, magnesium stearate, natural color, monkfruit"
Be the first to review this product.