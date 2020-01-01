 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Peppermint Mints (50 count)

Peppermint Mints (50 count)

by Satori Confections

Write a review
Satori Confections Edibles Candy Peppermint Mints (50 count)

$17.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Freshen your breath and brighten your day with Satori mints. With only 2 milligrams THC per mint, you can microdose conveniently throughout the day. And because the mints absorb in your mouth, the THC takes effect faster than traditional edibles, resulting in a quicker path to enjoy-mint! Cannabis-infused peppermints with 2mg THC each DIETARY INFO: Ingredients: Xylitol, natural flavor, modified cellulose, cannabis oil, silica, magnesium stearate, natural color, monkfruit"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Satori Confections Logo
Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270