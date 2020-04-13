Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Satori Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 50 THC per serving: ~2mg THC per piece Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze
on April 13th, 2020
there good but can't buy any near me in mesa az.az