 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg

Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg

by Satori Confections

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Satori Confections Edibles Chocolates Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg
Satori Confections Edibles Chocolates Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg
Satori Confections Edibles Chocolates Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Satori Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 50 THC per serving: ~2mg THC per piece Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

natu

there good but can't buy any near me in mesa az.az

About this brand

Satori Confections Logo
Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270