 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg THC & 100mg CBD)

Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg THC & 100mg CBD)

by Satori Confections

Write a review
Satori Confections Edibles Candy Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg THC & 100mg CBD)
Satori Confections Edibles Candy Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg THC & 100mg CBD)
Satori Confections Edibles Candy Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate (100mg THC & 100mg CBD)

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg THC & 100mg CBD Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 50 THC per serving: >2mg THC per piece and >2mg of CBD Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Satori Confections Logo
Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270