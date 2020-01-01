Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate 100mg THC & 100mg CBD Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 50 THC per serving: >2mg THC per piece and >2mg of CBD Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze
Be the first to review this product.