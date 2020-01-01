Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Satori California Raisins in Milk Chocolate 100mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: 160 THC per serving: ~.625mg THC/piece INGREDIENTS: Raisins, Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Cannabis Oil CONTAINS MILK
