  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Satori Singles Fast-Acting THC Milk Chocolate Bar

Satori Singles Fast-Acting THC Milk Chocolate Bar

by Satori Confections

About this product

Satori is proud to introduce the first-ever fast-acting cannabis chocolate bars. Satori Singles pair socially-responsible chocolate with cutting-edge cannabinoid science to create the perfect edible experience. Upgraded to bring on euphoric effects much more quickly, Satori chocolate bars get boosted by a nano-emulsifier, enabling cannabinoids to be absorbed quickly and efficiently. Enjoy the mouthwatering taste of sustainably-sourced Latin American cacao while you get higher, faster than compared to traditional edibles.

About this brand

Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270