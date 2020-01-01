Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
$17.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Delightfully fluffy mini marshmallow covered in milk chocolate and graham cracker crumbs. Infused with 5mg of THC per piece, 50mg per package. DIETARY INFO: Satori uses Fair Trade certified, non-GMO chocolate. Gluten free. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Marshmallows (Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, contains less than 2% of Gelatin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (whipping aid), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1), Graham Cracker Crumbs (Unbleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate {Vitamin B1}, Riboflavin {Vitamin B2}, Folic Acid), Graham Flour (Whole Grain Wheat Flour), Vegetable Oil, Honey, Leavening (Baking Soda And/Or Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soy Lecithin) Cannabis Oil
