S'Mores in Milk Chocolate (10 ct.)

by Satori Confections

$17.00MSRP

About this product

Delightfully fluffy mini marshmallow covered in milk chocolate and graham cracker crumbs. Infused with 5mg of THC per piece, 50mg per package. DIETARY INFO: Satori uses Fair Trade certified, non-GMO chocolate. Gluten free. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Marshmallows (Corn Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Dextrose, contains less than 2% of Gelatin, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (whipping aid), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1), Graham Cracker Crumbs (Unbleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate {Vitamin B1}, Riboflavin {Vitamin B2}, Folic Acid), Graham Flour (Whole Grain Wheat Flour), Vegetable Oil, Honey, Leavening (Baking Soda And/Or Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soy Lecithin) Cannabis Oil

About this brand

Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270