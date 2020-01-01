 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Strawberries in Milk Chocolate (Fast-Acting 100mg THC)

Strawberries in Milk Chocolate (Fast-Acting 100mg THC)

by Satori Confections

About this product

Satori Strawberries in Milk Chocolate 100mg THC Serving size: 1 piece Servings per package: About 33 3 mg THC per piece Allergen: Milk. Satori uses Fair Trade certified, non-GMO chocolate. Gluten free. INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Strawberries (Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate), VesiSorb (MCT oil, Nonionic Surfactant, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavors), Strawberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Cannabis Oil

About this brand

Satori’s handcrafted cannabis confections are made from gourmet ingredients, including premium chocolate infused with precise doses of pure cannabis oil over whole fruits and nuts. Our mint confections are microdosed for all-day mood maintenance. Made with love in Santa Rosa CA by CRFT Manufacturing Inc., License No. CDPH-10002270