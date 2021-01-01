 Loading…

Hybrid

Chemmy Jones Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges Chemmy Jones Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this brand

A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

