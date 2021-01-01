 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. GG4 Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

GG4 Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Write a review
Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges GG4 Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

GG4 Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

Sauce Bros Logo
A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review