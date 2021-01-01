 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon G Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Lemon G Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Write a review
Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges Lemon G Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lemon G Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

Sauce Bros Logo
A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Lemon G

Lemon G
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review