Hybrid

Now N' Later Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

About this product

About this brand

A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Now and Later

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Now and Later is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain variety of Zkittlez. Now and Later gets its namesake from the famous candy and is sometimes known as Now N Later. Now and Later has a sweet, full flavor profile with aromas that are surprisingly earthy and spicy. Now and Later is a creeper strain, which means the high will slowly creep up on you instead of hitting you right away. At first, this strain comes on light and slow but will eventually put you in a sedated state. Growers say this strain comes in small nugs that are round and dotted with orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Now and Later for its ability to fight symptoms related to chronic pain and fatigue.

