Hybrid

Strawberry Banana Sherbert Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

About this product

Strawberry Banana Sherbert Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

