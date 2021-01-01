 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tangerine Power Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Tangerine Power Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Write a review
Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges Tangerine Power Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tangerine Power Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

Sauce Bros Logo
A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Tangerine Power

Tangerine Power
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review