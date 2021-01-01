 Loading…

Indica

Indica

Triangle Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges Triangle Kush Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Triangle Kush Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

