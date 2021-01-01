 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. UK Cheese Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

UK Cheese Cartridge 0.5g

by Sauce Bros

Write a review
Sauce Bros Concentrates Cartridges UK Cheese Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

UK Cheese Cartridge 0.5g by Sauce Bros

About this brand

Sauce Bros Logo
A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.

About this strain

UK Cheese

UK Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

UK Cheese, also known as "Cognitiva," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Skunk #1. This strain provides energetic, euphoric effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients choose UK Cheese to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia and inflammation. This strain features a flavor profile that is unique, with undertones of berry and spicy cheese. Growers say UK Cheese has dense nugs that are light green and coated in orange hairs. This strain was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review