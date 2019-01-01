About this product
Hawaiian Punch Cartridge 1g by Savage Cannabis
Hawaiian Punch
Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time.
Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.