Rude Boi OG

by Scissortail Farms

About this strain

RudeBoi OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this brand

Scissortail Farms Logo
Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.