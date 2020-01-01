About this product

The P SCROG 2x4 is a modular trellis/ScrOG frame that captures 2 clear polycarbonate screens each. The frames are designed such that the screens can "pop in and pop out" and can capture either Primary screens (3.25" [8.26 cm]) openings or Pro screens (5" [12.70 cm]) openings or a combination of the two.The anodized aluminum frames can be daisy chained in combination with P SCROG 4x4 over tables, trays, etc. to create a rigid and highly effective and efficient trellis/ScrOG structure to be used over and over again. All surfaces are non porous and easily cleaned. Single hung, double hung or more, The P SCROG 2x4 is a breakthrough in canopy management. includes: 1 ea. - satin finish anodized aluminum frame assembled measurements 21.125" (53.98 cm) x 43.00" (109.22 cm), assembled weight 1.8 lbs. (0.82 kilos) 1 ea. - package of 4 stainless steel pan head phillips screw and 4 stainless steel wing nuts 2 ea. - polycarbonate screens with 3.25" (8.26 cm) openings or 2 polycarbonate screens with 5" (12.70 cm) openings