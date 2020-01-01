 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SCROGGER Growing Other Grow Supplies Primary Screen

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Used to facilitate low stress training of cannabis and some vegetable plants. The screen is optimal size to allow for growers' hands and overgrowth in logical grow light foot prints. Fits well in most grow tents. Transparent screen allows better grow light ray penetration. Works well with LED grow lights. Qty 1 - 21" square polycarbonate training screen (3.25" openings) FIVE YEAR Warranty*

About this brand

ScrOG has gained popularity among home and commercial growers as a reliable method to reduce grow space requirements and increase yields. Unfortunately, growers quickly encounter the frustrations and weaknesses associated with traditional fixed ScrOG methods. SCROGGER manufactures ScrOG growing kits that eliminates the hassle of PVC, trellis net and bamboo while providing a portable, reusable and time saving device. All components are non-porous and washable reducing the threat of powdery mildew or other contaminants. Kits come in individual plant or 4x4 and 2x4 sizes.