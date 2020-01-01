About this product

WILL NOT WORK PROPERLY WITHOUT OUTER MAGNETIC HANDLE (sold separately in the Scrubber Duckys starter kit). Stop wasting hot water and chemicals and use our Mini-Egg Scrubbers and just 1 oz of rubbing alcohol to clean the dirtiest glass you have. Our Mini-Eggs are also dual-sided. To flip your Mini-Egg simply flip the magnetic outer handle. Watch your Egg flip inside your piece. Each Mini-Egg measures 9.5 mm in size and will easily fit 14mm standard down-tube holes and some 10mm. Use with Scrubber Duckys BATH WATER for cleaning oily residue and for washing scrubbers after cleaning. ​ PATENTED