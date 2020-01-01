 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Scrubber Duckys Mini-Egg Scrubbers (9.5mm) - replacements only

Scrubber Duckys Mini-Egg Scrubbers (9.5mm) - replacements only

by Scrubber Duckys

Write a review
Scrubber Duckys Other Miscellaneous Scrubber Duckys Mini-Egg Scrubbers (9.5mm) - replacements only

$11.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WILL NOT WORK PROPERLY WITHOUT OUTER MAGNETIC HANDLE (sold separately in the Scrubber Duckys starter kit). Stop wasting hot water and chemicals and use our Mini-Egg Scrubbers and just 1 oz of rubbing alcohol to clean the dirtiest glass you have. Our Mini-Eggs are also dual-sided. To flip your Mini-Egg simply flip the magnetic outer handle. Watch your Egg flip inside your piece. Each Mini-Egg measures 9.5 mm in size and will easily fit 14mm standard down-tube holes and some 10mm. Use with Scrubber Duckys BATH WATER for cleaning oily residue and for washing scrubbers after cleaning. ​ PATENTED

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Scrubber Duckys Logo
Dual-sided Magnetic Bong and Rig Scrubbers