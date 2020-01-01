About this product

Clean with the power of nature using our All NEW coconut, sugar cane, and orange formula. Scrubber Duckys BATH WATER heated up is the best daily treatment for your expensive quartz. BATH WATER can also be used to clean all glass with or without being heated, as an alternative to harsh chemical cleansers. Use alone or alongside Scrubber Duckys magnetic scrubbers for dry build up, or tough stains. ​Watch our videos on our site... 8 oz. bottle concentrated product makes up to 16-24 oz or more of cleaning solution. ​ rubber ducky not included.