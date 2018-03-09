 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dragon XL1200

by Scynce LED

$2,495.00MSRP

About this product

The DRAGON XL is our flagship, high output, small footprint, indoor warehouse or greenhouse solution. With 1200 watts of power harnessed by our patented optical system, it projects more light onto and into the plant canopy than LEDs ever have before. The XL utilizes active cooling with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof housing allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment you need it to operate in

About this brand

Scynce is collaboration of Engineers & Botanists for scientifically better results. Our patented optics produce the deepest canopy penetration of any LED, and from much higher mounting heights! Our Dragon XL series combines the benefits of HPS & LED + wireless bluetooth & thread mesh technology, waterproof fixtures, and a 5 year warranty. Finally, an LED light that works in a traditional commercial setting.