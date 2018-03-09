About this product

The DRAGON XL is our flagship, high output, small footprint, indoor warehouse or greenhouse solution. With 1200 watts of power harnessed by our patented optical system, it projects more light onto and into the plant canopy than LEDs ever have before. The XL utilizes active cooling with specialized exhaust chambers that help promote transpiration while its waterproof housing allows it to perform year-in and year-out no matter the environment you need it to operate in