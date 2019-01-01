About this product

Are you suffering from moderate to severe muscle or joint pain, sleep issues or anxiety? Or how about recovering from surgery? Do you have arthritis, diabetes, seizures or even cancer? Our 150oMG CBD tincture may be able to help. Containing our highest amount of CBD per bottle, we use a natural vanilla oil or peppermint oil, combined with MCT coconut oil to give you a smooth taste that’s easy to consume. Our pure CBD oil is a full spectrum profile, allowing you to reap all the benefits of synergistic cannabinoids, terpenoids, essential oils and also the additional natural compounds of the industrial hemp plant with each dose. We use organic hemp, sourced from Oregon farms that are fully regulated, permitted and compliant. These farms are highly regulated, which means they meet all pesticide and mold regulations. We test every batch of hemp prior to purchase to ensure it is of the highest quality. Additionally, every single batch of oil is 3rd party tested for quality and purity. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest quality CBD oils on the market. So, if you are looking to relax, relieve or restore, or simply looking for some balance in your life, this product may be the answer you have been searching for!