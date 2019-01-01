About this product

Anxiety can be a real hinderance in our day to day lives! Whether it’s due to work, public speaking, or simply a first date; it’s time to relax those nerves and stay calm throughout your day with Seabedee’s Anxiety Blend! Our Anxiety CBD tincture includes 400MG of pure CBD oil per bottle. In addition, we add in our proprietary steam distilled terpene blend that can help reduce anxiety and stress throughout your day. These terpenes are known for having soothing and calming affects! Our pure CBD oil is a full spectrum profile, allowing you to reap all the benefits of synergistic cannabinoids, terpenoids, essential oils and also the additional natural compounds of the industrial hemp plant with each dose. We use organic hemp, sourced from Oregon farms that are fully regulated, permitted and compliant. These farms are highly regulated, which means they meet all pesticide and mold regulations. We test every batch of hemp prior to purchase to ensure it is of the highest quality. Additionally, every single batch of oil is 3rd party tested for quality and purity. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest quality CBD oils on the market.