400mg Premium CBD Oil - Inflammation Blend

by Seabedee

Are you suffering from pain due to inflammation? Whether its chronic back pain, sore joints and muscles, pain due to arthritis and many other conditions, our Inflammation CBD tincture may be the answer! This CBD tincture contains nothing but premium and organic ingredients, with 400MG of CBD in each bottle. In addition to pure CBD oil, we add a proprietary terpene blend to our formulation that may further support inflammation and pain relief. These terpenes are known for aiding with inflammation, joint pain, muscle recovery and much more! Our pure CBD oil is a full spectrum profile, allowing you to reap all the benefits of synergistic cannabinoids, terpenoids, essential oils and also the additional natural compounds of the industrial hemp plant with each dose. We use organic hemp, sourced from Oregon farms that are fully regulated, permitted and compliant. These farms are highly regulated, which means they meet all pesticide and mold regulations. We test every batch of hemp prior to purchase to ensure it is of the highest quality. Additionally, every single batch of oil is 3rd party tested for quality and purity. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest quality CBD oils on the market.

Seabedee provides true full spectrum profile CBD products, all being 3rd party tested for quality and purity. Our condition based blends; Anxiety, Inflammation & Sleep, contain 400mg of premium CBD oil, mixed with our proprietary terpene blends that are known for aiding with specific ailments.