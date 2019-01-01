 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

750mg Full Spectrum CBD Capsules

by Seabedee

Are you suffering from moderate to severe pain, inflammation, sleeping disorders or anxiety? If so, our 750MG CBD capsules may be the answer! These capsules were developed for moderate to severe ailments and contains a full 25MG of CBD in each capsule! Our premium hemp-derived CBD extract is true full spectrum, containing other cannabinoids aiding in achieving the ‘entourage effect’. In other words, these CBD capsules help support numerous health issues. Our CBD capsules are made from premium hemp, which is not an isolate or a synthetic, allowing you to reap all the benefits of synergistic cannabinoids, terpenoids, essential oils and also the additional natural compounds of the industrial hemp plant with each dose. We use organic hemp, sourced from Oregon farms that are fully regulated, permitted and compliant. These farms are highly regulated, which means they meet all pesticide and mold regulations. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest quality CBD oils on the market.

Seabedee provides true full spectrum profile CBD products, all being 3rd party tested for quality and purity. Our condition based blends; Anxiety, Inflammation & Sleep, contain 400mg of premium CBD oil, mixed with our proprietary terpene blends that are known for aiding with specific ailments.