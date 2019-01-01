About this product

With a proprietary blend of CBD and essential oils, this CBD topical works synergistically with the menthol to soothe sore muscles and relieve joint stiffness. The cooling sensation from menthol leaves you feeling invigorated and refreshed. Menthol is also know to have natural pain-relieving properties. With the addition of avocado oil, sweet almond oil and shea butter; this 400mg CBD topical brings nourishment to your skin while working to moisturize those sore areas!