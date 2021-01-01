 Loading…

Sativa

Tropicana Cookies

by Seatac Processing Group

Seatac Processing Group Cannabis Flower Tropicana Cookies

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

