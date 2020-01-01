 Loading…

Indica

Critical Mass Hash 1g

by Seattle Bubble Works

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Critical Mass

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a potent indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

About this brand

Seattle Bubble Works Logo
Seattle Bubble Works