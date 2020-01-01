SPR is Washington's leader in producing craft cannabis products for the recreational market. Our company was founded in November 2014 by a diverse group of individuals with a wide range of skills and personalities who’s common bond is a deep passion for the cultivation of Craft Cannabis. Our state-of-the-art facility is a true sealed environment designed to obtain optimal productions. Every step of the grow process is carefully monitored for quality control by Jackson. 25+ years of experience allows SPR to produce high terpene, high cannabinoids and excellent THC levels. Every product that comes out of our facility is tested by Confidence Analytics in order to maintain the highest possible standards. We are also an original member of the Tested With Confidence program that ensures all of our products are tested for Pesticides. All of our Flower is hand trimmed, no exceptions. We don't use machines that could damage the buds, no matter how precise, nothing beats the personal touch of experienced trimmers. Our dedicated trim team professionally trims each strain by hand to ensure we preserve the trichomes and beauty of the buds. Seattle’s Private Reserve is also a premier Processor of Cannabis Concentrates and Infused Products. of our light hydrocarbon extractions are done using an I502 compliant close loop extraction system. All gases used in extraction are rated 99.9% purity and then redistilled by us to ensure ultimate purity in our final product. Our state of the art facility and extraction methods combined with the artistry of our seasoned extraction specialists, result in the highest quality light hydrocarbon extracts achievable. We are confident our consumers will enjoy the most flavorful, highest purity, and stable shatter, wax, and honey oil. Seattle’s Private Reserve is proud to offer only the best premium pesticide tested products you can trust.