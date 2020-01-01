Banana Punch #6 Pre-Roll 1.5g 2-pack
Banana Punch
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.