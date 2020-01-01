G Cut Pre-Rolls 2pk 1.5g
About this product
This is a 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid from Jackson’s Private Breeding Stock. It's appearance is a darker green with a smattering of purple hues, orangey pistils and frosted with trichomes. It smells like Grape and Piney OG, with lemon undertones. It's a bold 3 flavor terpene profile unlike any other. The inhale contains grape flavor, in the middle you will taste OG, and then …wait for it…. lemon on the exhale! It's effects include a relaxing, tranquilizing effect while providing a sense of well-being. Excellent for unwinding after work or before bed.
