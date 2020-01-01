Legalized OG Terp Wax 1g
Legalized OG Terp Wax 1g
Legalized OG
Legalized OG is a popularized cut of the famous OG Kush. This strain’s flavor is piney with fruity nuances that some might describe as grape or berry. The effects set in immediately and envelop the body from the head down with a sedating buzz that lingers and weighs on the body. Legalized OG stays true to its OG roots and would be an ideal cut for patients seeking relief from chronic pain, nausea, or restlessness.