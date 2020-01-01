Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
This strain is special due to it's amazing terps of Limonene, Caryopholene and Pinene, it actually tastes like it has been dipped in grape crush and it's candy flavored like Kool-Aid sourness, you've never smelled another strain like this before.
